NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A mid troubling supply-chain disruptions and the highest rates of inflation our nation has seen in four decades, it’s odd that Congress has chosen to take aim at a fully functioning and efficient sector of our economy. Nevertheless, policy-makers have their sights set on the tech industry by means of antitrust reform. The most popular bill to this end is the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, co-sponsored by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) and Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa). That this effort has won a degree of bipartisan support does not make it any less strange.
To Fix Big Tech, We Need to Fix Privacy First
If legislators want to make meaningful changes that benefit Americans online, they should look at federal privacy legislation before they dismantle our services.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
NBC's 'Cataclysmic' Olympics-Coverage Flop
How can anyone feel good about these Olympics?
Joe Biden Doesn’t Know What You’re Talking About
To watch Biden at the lectern was to experience shock and dismay interspersed with moments of alarm and dark humor. No wonder he hides from the media.
Nikole Hannah-Jones Responds to Our 1619 and Slavery Issue
She reacted with a lot of sneering and ad hominem argumentation and nothing of substance.
Maskless Super Bowl Marks Our Return to Normalcy
This collective moment was a warning to the Covid regime that its strictures won’t stand much longer.
The Perfect Storm Is Coming
Not learning from the stagflationary past may lead to a stagflationary future.
Trevor Noah Is a Moral Disgrace
As Noam Blum has discovered, Trevor Noah is attacking Joe Rogan for something he did himself — and for which Rogan defended him.
The Latest
Accompanying the Dying: A Natural, Family Event
We must reclaim death as a natural, family event in which medicine has only a supporting role.
‘Freedom’ Is Still the Republican Rallying Cry
The embrace of the Canadian trucker protesters by the American Right is a sign that the Tea Party spirit was never fully extinguished.
Against Meta
The good news is that we have the means to stop this project — with simple disinterest or disgust.
Being the Ricardos — or Their Activist Alter Egos
Nicole Kidman salvages Aaron Sorkin’s propaganda.
Put Down the Torch. Pick Up a Book
Forgetting why we cherish intellectual freedom leads to tyranny.
With Inflation Rising, Why Punish Companies Seeking to Lower Prices?
The argument that some companies are practicing predatory pricing, which will ultimately hurt consumers, doesn't hold water.