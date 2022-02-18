To Fix Big Tech, We Need to Fix Privacy First

If legislators want to make meaningful changes that benefit Americans online, they should look at federal privacy legislation before they dismantle our services.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A mid troubling supply-chain disruptions and the highest rates of inflation our nation has seen in four decades, it’s odd that Congress has chosen to take aim at a fully functioning and efficient sector of our economy. Nevertheless, policy-makers have their sights set on the tech industry by means of antitrust reform. The most popular bill to this end is the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, co-sponsored by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) and Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa). That this effort has won a degree of bipartisan support does not make it any less strange.

Nor does it necessarily make it …