Tom Holland vs. Tom Cruise

The Spider-Man star takes on a new persona in the treasure-hunt adventure Uncharted.

In Uncharted, Tom Holland is trying to be Tom Cruise, but he should heed the lesson of Tom Hanks.

Hanks, after Road to Perdition, decided he was incapable of being scary, so he reverted to nice-guy parts. Holland’s explorer, Nate Drake, is a cocky smartass on a worldwide treasure hunt, and it doesn’t work at all. There’s a scene where he’s pouring wine like the suave international jewel thief he’s supposed to be, and something inside you goes, “Nooooo!” Tom Holland isn’t old enough to drink wine. He’ll never be old enough to drink wine. I’m afraid he’s stuck with nice-kid …