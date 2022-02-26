Treasuring the Morozov Collection

Part 2 on a Paris exhibition: The color and harmony of Gauguin, Cézanne, Bonnard, and other giants of French art

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Morozov Collection: Icons of Modern Art is the new and spectacular exhibition on view at the Louis Vuitton Foundation by the Bois de Boulogne in Paris. For the intrepid art lover, it’s well worth going to Paris to see it, if there are not enough reasons to visit already. It’s the first time the Russians have lent the art collected by the two Morozov brothers, some of the very best paintings by Gauguin, Cézanne, Van Gogh, Picasso, and many other giants of the French fin de siècle avant-garde. At almost 200 paintings and sculptures, the show is the art …