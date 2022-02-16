NR PLUS World

Trudeau Follows the Money

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against Covid vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/Reuters)
You don’t need to control the streets when you control finance.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ustin Trudeau may be the best thing to happen to crypto since Satoshi Nakamoto.

With a considerable share of U.S.–Canada trade on pause and much of daily life disrupted across Canada’s cities, Prime Minister Trudeau has invoked, for the first time in his country’s history, Emergency Measures Act powers to shut down a domestic political protest, the so-called Freedom Convoy movement that began with complaints about the imposition of vaccine mandates on Canadian truckers reentering Canadian territory from the United States, and that has since become associated with, as these things now do, a long litany of complaints concerning everything from

