Trudeau Should Give In to the Truckers

The protesting truckers are right about Covid mandates, and the Left needs to stop sneering at them.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he workers of the world should unite, so long as it isn’t against Covid-19 restrictions. In that event, they are hateful kooks who deserve whatever they get.

The political drama playing out in Canada, where truckers protesting a vaccine mandate are blockading the streets, is an expression of growing exhaustion with coronavirus restrictions, but also of a class conflict.

The criticisms of the truckers by Canada’s political and media establishment are heavy with contempt, reflecting an assumption that they are ignorant clods who can’t possibly have a point — when they clearly do.

On the question that sparked the protests, the truckers are …