U.N., WHO Chiefs Celebrate Beijing’s Olympic Propaganda

Platitudes about ‘peace’ and ‘mutual respect’ abound — but not a word about genocide.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hile several Western democracies staged a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over the Uyghur genocide, U.N. secretary-general António Guterres and World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attended the opening ceremony and other Olympics-related events that the Chinese Communist Party used to whitewash its human-rights atrocities and promote its agenda.

The participation of the two U.N. officials in the Olympic events is likely to fuel concerns in Washington, New York, and elsewhere that they are …