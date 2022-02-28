NR PLUS The Economy

U.S. Trade and Current-Account Deficits Are Made in the Good Old U.S.A.

Containers at the Port of Los Angeles, Calif., April 16, 2020. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
To understand the balance correctly, we should direct our attention to the domestic economy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this month, we learned that the U.S. trade deficit rose to record levels, soaring at an annual growth rate of 27 percent. Predictably enough, many reporters expressed concern about U.S. dependence on foreign countries. This is nothing new. Journalists have been spinning this same story in the same way for years, confusing their readers and wrapping the trade balance in a shroud of mystery. Why the confusion and mystery concerning America’s negative external balance? After all, the U.S. has run a negative external balance every year since 1975, and the sky has not fallen.

This wrongheaded mercantilist view of international

Steve H. Hanke is a professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He is a senior fellow and the director of the Troubled Currencies Project at the Cato Institute in Washington, D.C.

