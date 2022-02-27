NR PLUS Books

Wandering through the Limberlost

By
Detail of illustration for A Girl of Limberlost by Władysław Teodor Benda, 1909. (Public domain/Wikimedia)
Gene Stratton-Porter’s writing captures the beauty of a lost Indiana wilderness.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s fascinating to observe how yesterday’s best sellers become the next day’s bargain-bin denizens. With some stories, this is a literary tragedy. Many books that delighted readers a century ago are mostly unknown today. Gene Stratton-Porter’s A Girl of the Limberlost is just such a book, and despite its seemingly outdated language and sensibilities, it is a lovely work that deserves wider recognition.

First published in 1909, A Girl of the Limberlost tells the story of Elnora Comstock, a plucky, generous, clever heroine whose widowed mother treats her harshly. Despite the obstacles set up by her mother, Elnora puts herself through high

Sarah Schutte is the podcast manager for National Review and an associate editor for National Review magazine. Originally from Dayton, Ohio, she is a children's literature aficionado and Mendelssohn 4 enthusiast.

