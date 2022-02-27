Wandering through the Limberlost

Gene Stratton-Porter’s writing captures the beauty of a lost Indiana wilderness.

It's fascinating to observe how yesterday's best sellers become the next day's bargain-bin denizens. With some stories, this is a literary tragedy. Many books that delighted readers a century ago are mostly unknown today. Gene Stratton-Porter's A Girl of the Limberlost is just such a book, and despite its seemingly outdated language and sensibilities, it is a lovely work that deserves wider recognition.

First published in 1909, A Girl of the Limberlost tells the story of Elnora Comstock, a plucky, generous, clever heroine whose widowed mother treats her harshly. Despite the obstacles set up by her mother, Elnora puts herself through high …