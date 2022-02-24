What Biden Didn’t Do at His Russia-Sanctions Presser

Takeaways from the president’s latest statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Much of what President Biden said in this afternoon's press conference on sanctions against Russia was cheerleading disconnected from reality. He complained, for example, that Russia attacked Ukraine just as the U.N. Security Council was meeting "to stave off Russia's invasion." He left out the inconvenient detail that the vaunted Security Council was being chaired by . . . yes, Russia. The assembled powers, moreover, had no intention of staving off anything in Ukraine. Indeed, in today's remarks, Biden stressed this week's mantra that he intends to "defend every inch of NATO," implicitly underscoring the fact that he will not …