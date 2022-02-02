What China’s Interference with Indonesian Oil Says about Regional Hegemony

Nations such as Indonesia will be key to successful U.S. deterrence of Chinese aggression.

Despite Xi Jinping's guidance to China's diplomatic corps in June 2021 to project "a credible, lovable, and respectable image," his regime continues to alienate itself from other Asian states — indeed, from states that would seem critical if China is to be successful in achieving its aim of hemispheric hegemony.

While Beijing has put Northeast Asia on edge with its ongoing aerial-intimidation campaign around Taiwan, it has simultaneously encroached upon the waters of Indonesia, interfering with lawful energy exploration.

China’s violations of Indonesian sovereignty are far from “lovable” and may be self-defeating. Because Indonesia is the world’s fourth-largest country by population and …