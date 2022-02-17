What in the Hell Is Kamala Harris Doing?

If they wish, American citizens may be neutral on the virtues of their country. The vice president doesn’t have that luxury.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I could never have imagined that I would come to long in earnest for the return of the insipid, aimless, and irrelevant version of Kamala Harris — the one who believes that she is being profound when she suggests that “it is time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day.” Yet here we are. Yesterday, the vice president of the United States put out a statement in Farsi that read, “The truth is: There is segregation in America. Xenophobia exists in America. Antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, all exist. Wherever injustice is dealt …