What P. J. O’Rourke Knew

Before P. J. came along to set fire to liberal pieties with his cigar, Art Buchwald was everyone’s idea of a Washington humorist.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P . J. O’Rourke once told me that he was not as good at making jokes as David Letterman’s writers, and he didn’t know as much about policy as the guys at the Cato Institute. But! He knew a lot more about policy than Letterman’s writers, and he was a lot funnier than Cato’s wonks. He could write trenchantly about politics and simultaneously be really funny, and that made him just about unique when he came along. You could get a take on politics that was scathingly on-target while snorting chocolate milk out your nose.

I’m not talking about “Washington funny.” Before …