NR PLUS World

What Sanctions against Russia Can Do — and What They Can’t

By
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow, Russia, February 15, 2022. (Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via Reuters)
Financial pressure won’t stop Putin in the short term. But it’s vital to winning the long war against Russian revanchism.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V ladimir Putin’s renewed assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty has intensified calls for democratic governments to target the Russian oligarchs whose luxury mansions, yachts, and mistresses are scattered across the West. Asset freezes and seizures and visa bans are among the measures suggested to sow dissent among Russia’s jet-setting elite and raise the cost of further aggression.

Designating certain Russian oligarchs is already part of the sanctions package announced by the Biden administration, which also includes blocking two large banks, further restrictions on Russian sovereign debt, and halting the already-suspended Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But these measures alone are not powerful enough to constitute

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest

Overextending the FTC

Overextending the FTC

Congress must not distract the agency from its core mission by mandating that it enforce dubious prohibitions against our most innovative firms.