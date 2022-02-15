Who Led Germany into Dependence on Russian Gas?

Pinpointing the guilty men — and women — who foolishly increased Putin’s leverage.

In July 1940, a short book appeared in Britain entitled Guilty Men. It was a tough indictment of 15 men who were accused in the book of appeasement — of being responsible for Britain's failure to rearm on time and of so dangerously misjudging Hitler.

Germany today needs such a volume, to address the question of who put Germany into Russia’s and Putin’s hands.

Today, Russia supplies just over half of all natural gas consumed in Germany, where gas is critical for home-heating as well as industry. The Nord Stream pipeline that opened in 2011 increased Germany’s dependence on Russia, and the …