Why America’s Government-Debt Problem Endures

The country lacks a critical mass of citizens disposed to support the hard decisions that would enable America to rein in its national debt.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or one brief moment in the news cycle, the size of America’s national debt was back in the public eye. Alas, while the Treasury Department’s January announcement that America’s total public debt had passed the $30 trillion mark attracted some critical commentary, the topic quickly started to recede from public discussion.

I wish I was surprised, but I’m not. The reaction was similar when the national debt surged past the $20 trillion level back in September 2017. After considerable huffing and puffing about the event’s historic character alongside much lamenting about government fiscal irresponsibility, people’s attention wandered elsewhere.

This pattern indicates that, …