Why College (Still) Costs Too Much

Thirty-five years ago this month, William Bennett, Ronald Reagan's secretary of education, offered a theory of college-tuition inflation that would come to bear his name. The Bennett Hypothesis posits that a main reason for tuition inflation is the very set of student-loan and grant programs that the federal government created to make college more affordable.

But there was a nuance to Bennett’s theory that too often gets lost upon repetition. Bennett did not write that federal student aid is the single underlying cause of tuition inflation; rather, he argued that federal aid is a lubricant that amplifies more fundamental forces driving …