Why Democrats’ Gerrymandering ‘Fix’ Would Fail

The House Democrats’ plan for redistricting commissions is unconstitutional and wouldn’t work.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the first installment of my examination of gerrymandering, I analyzed why the Republican advantage over the past decade is fairly small by historical standards and dwarfed by the Democrats’ prior decades-long hammerlock on redistricting. Nonetheless, as they aggressively gerrymander Democratic states today, Democrats cast themselves as innocent victims of partisan aggression that began only in 2010. To bolster this, they point to their proposals to change the law nationwide. But when you actually dig into their proposals, they are far from evenhanded or foolproof.

Because this is a lengthy topic, I will break the second installment into a couple of …