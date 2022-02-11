Why Does Ted Cruz Buy Into Klobuchar’s Socialist Bill?

Conservatives should address the censorship crisis in social media with more speech, not less.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T ed Cruz doesn’t shrink from invoking the “s” word, inveighing against socialism at every chance he gets. The Texas senator often dissects progressive bills to reveal heavy-handed government policies hidden behind deceptively innocuous names. He passionately decries the humanitarian and economic ruin of his father’s homeland, Cuba, imposed by the most extreme (and perhaps inevitable) form of socialism.

Ted Cruz is also hopping mad at the left-leaning censorship from Big Tech companies, seeing in their “woke” content decisions against conservatives a genteel form of socialist authoritarianism.

“Big Tech today represents the greatest accumulation of power — market power and monopoly power — …