Why Economists Disagree on Whether Inflation Was a Supply or Demand Problem

The debate turns on the mandate and effectiveness of the Federal Reserve.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast year, U.S. consumer price inflation was recorded at 7 percent — the highest annual rate since 1982. But economists seem divided over why the price level rose so sharply.

Put aside the baseless suggestions from politicians about the role of corporate greed or market concentration; economists such as Larry Summers and John Cochrane confidently claim that the problem was primarily too much macroeconomic stimulus being pumped into the economy. Others, including James K. Galbraith and even, until recently, Fed Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, have suggested that the culprit was the severe Covid-lockdown-related disruption to the supply of goods and services. …