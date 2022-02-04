Why Interest Rates Could Drive a Debt Crisis

We shouldn't bet the country's future on interest rates remaining low forever.

Senator Joe Manchin has (for now) killed the president's Build Back Better proposal that — once the fake expiration dates are inevitably removed — would have added $3 trillion in new debt over the decade. Yet even without this legislation, Congress and the White House have been engaging in the largest borrowing-and-spending spree since World War II. Following $3 trillion of (largely justified) pandemic spending in 2020, President Biden has already signed legislation adding $2.5 trillion in new ten-year debt, and Congress is trying to raise the discretionary spending baseline by an additional $1 trillion over the decade. Combined with …