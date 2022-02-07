Why Joe Rogan’s Apology Is Risky

The vindictive mob after Joe Rogan is not really interested in what was said, only in who said it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S potify was already under pressure to fire the podcaster Joe Rogan, ostensibly on account of his alleged Covid misinformation. The Covid controversy sparked an exodus of Spotify artists including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Nils Lofgren, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Now, Rogan’s enemies have dug up an even more incendiary controversy. On her Instagram account, the artist India Arie shared a video compilation of Rogan using the N-word multiple times on various episodes of his podcast and drawing what appears to be a comparison between an all-black community and Planet of the Apes.

Rogan had already attempted to appease his Covid …