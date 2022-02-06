NR PLUS World

Why the Chinese Communist Party Will Fail Even if the Winter Olympics Succeeds

A Chinese soldier stands guard at the Capital Indoor Stadium ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 31, 2022. (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)
Hosting a successful global event will not earn the CCP the affection, respect, and legitimacy it craves.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A n initially skeptical global audience celebrated when the rescheduled Tokyo Summer Olympics was conducted successfully in July and August last year. Those Games were a brave testament to the possibility of living with Covid-19 at a time when much of the world was suffering from cabin fever in trying to keep the spread of the virus at bay.

More than the feats of athleticism on display, the Tokyo Games were one of the first opportunities for the world

John Lee is a nonresident senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and an adjunct professor at the United States Studies Center in Sydney. From 2016 to 2018, he was senior national-security adviser to the Australian foreign minister.

