Why the Chinese Communist Party Will Fail Even if the Winter Olympics Succeeds

Hosting a successful global event will not earn the CCP the affection, respect, and legitimacy it craves.

Editor’s note: If you value reporting like this, we hope you will support our campaign to counterprogram Chinese propaganda during the Olympic Games. More here.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A n initially skeptical global audience celebrated when the rescheduled Tokyo Summer Olympics was conducted successfully in July and August last year. Those Games were a brave testament to the possibility of living with Covid-19 at a time when much of the world was suffering from cabin fever in trying to keep the spread of the virus at bay.

More than the feats of athleticism on display, the Tokyo Games were one of the first opportunities for the world …