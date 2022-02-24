Will Rick Scott’s Boneheaded Tax Proposal Matter in November?

Probably not.

Since becoming Senate GOP leader, Mitch McConnell has never been a fan of the idea of the party's producing a "Contract with America" type of document. The proposals tend to overpromise and under-deliver, especially when a president from the opposing party occupies the White House.

Florida GOP senator Rick Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, doesn’t share McConnell’s view. It’s “important to tell people what we’re gonna do,” Scott told Politico. So, acting on his own accord, Scott did just that, releasing an eleven-point plan (which actually includes 128 specific ideas).

Here’s Point Four: “We will secure our border, finish …