With Inflation Rising, Why Punish Companies Seeking to Lower Prices?

The argument that some companies are practicing predatory pricing, which will ultimately hurt consumers, doesn't hold water.

In a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, a venture capital investor in the e-commerce firms Deliverr and Wish calls for breaking up Amazon because of its alleged predatory pricing. Although it's tempting to dismiss that charge as a competitor's sour grapes, it would be better to refute the argument on its merits, lest someone picks it up and runs with it.

The case for predatory pricing against the tech giant is as follows: Amazon is subsidizing low prices on its e-commerce platform and in third-party logistics with profits from its cloud-computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS). This will ultimately (so the argument runs) …