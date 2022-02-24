With School Choice Spreading, It’s Time to Fix School Funding, Too

As school choice becomes mainstream, states need to update school-finance formulas that fail to fund all kids fairly.

The public's appetite for school choice continues to grow. Legislators in at least 32 states have already introduced bills to expand or create private school-choice programs during 2022 legislative sessions. Charter schools have seen substantial growth during the pandemic.

School choice is becoming mainstream, and that’s great news. But before long, states will also need to grapple with updating school-finance formulas that fail to fund all kids fairly, are too reliant on local taxes, and don’t easily accommodate student movement between schools.

States that are new to this high level of interest in school choice should pay attention to what’s going on in Arizona. Arizona has …