Woke American Olympic Sponsors Ignore China’s Organ-Harvesting Industry

At some point, the public must punish big corporations for enabling the Chinese Communist Party’s atrocities.

The American corporations sponsoring the 2022 Winter Olympic Games — AirBNB, Coca-Cola, Visa, Procter & Gamble, and Intel — pride themselves on their woke social activism, but are indifferent to China's slaughter of its minorities and ghoulish trafficking in their organs.

It is undeniable that China’s prisons have become organ-harvesting factories. A U.N. group of independent experts concluded last June that Chinese minorities including Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs, Tibetans, Muslims, and Christians were being butchered and used for spare parts for Chinese hospitals:

The experts said they have received credible information that detainees from ethnic, linguistic or religious minorities may be forcibly

