A First Look at the Whitney Biennial

In the hands of two smart, sensible, and experienced curators, it’s a success.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his year’s incarnation of the Whitney Biennial is Quiet as It’s Kept. The Whitney is dedicated to American contemporary art, and its Biennial, held since 1932, “captures the spirit of its time,” the museum’s director, Adam Weinberg, said at the press preview on Tuesday. It’s an impossible mission since the country is so big and disparate. Still, Mission Impossible did indeed hit its target every Saturday night. The curators at the Whitney selected work by 63 artists from all over America and a few from Canada and Mexico, which irks, since these artists aren’t American and I’m afraid I’m picky …