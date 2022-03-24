A Giggle in the Jungle

The Lost City is a smoothly engineered crowd-pleaser in which Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum play beautifully off each other.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A lot of movies will have you checking your watch; The Lost City creates a strong urge to check your calendar. As I soaked up the premise, I thought: Did I step through a time portal and wind up in 1986? When I exited the theater, would people be talking about Max Headroom, New Coke, and the Iran-Contra scandal?

But the throwback the film offers is to a perfectly serviceable formula that should not have been discarded: the opposites-attract rom-com adventure. The Lost City is a smoothly engineered crowd-pleaser with a few twists (including two huge surprises), lots of clever quips, …