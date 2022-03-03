A Hero of Capitalism

May the future bless us with more Carl Icahns.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or about 40 years, Carl Icahn has been denounced as a “raider,” “pirate,” and “vulture.” People who don’t understand, or don’t like, how wealth is created call you a lot of names when you create a trillion dollars of wealth for shareholders.

As portrayed in an inspiring new HBO documentary, Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, the 85-year-old financier isn’t like Robin Hood. He’s far better. Robin Hood merely moved money around from one group to another. There is no net value to society in plunder, however dashingly accomplished.

Icahn unlocked value and created prosperity. Capitalism operates much like a piece of snowmaking equipment …