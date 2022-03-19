A Mob Thriller’s Seams Are Showing

A Chicago gang revolves around a maker of bespoke suits in the stagey thriller The Outfit.

T he Outfit is such a preposterously contrived crime thriller, complete with impossibly convenient timing, dead bodies cooling undetected right under people's noses, and plot twists driven by inexplicable decision-making, that I assumed it was a one-act play written by an Agatha Christie wannabe in about 1947. Turns out it's fresh material, though: the directorial debut of Graham Moore, who won an Oscar for writing the 2010 movie The Imitation Game. Which was equally forced and heavy-handed.

Co-written by Moore and Jonathan McClain, The Outfit starts out with a groaner of a double entendre in its title, which refers to both an …