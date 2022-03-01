A No-Fly Zone over Ukraine Is a Bad Idea

The desire to assist Ukraine is understandable, but a U.S.-backed no-fly zone would be an impractical — and dangerous — escalatory move.

There are no magical solutions in foreign policy. As much as U.S. policy-makers would like to flip a switch and watch all the world's problems disappear, that's not how the world works. Sometimes problems fester and grow more entrenched regardless of what the United States does. On other occasions, U.S.-imposed solutions can open up a Pandora's box and create even more problems in the future.

Russia’s ongoing military assault on Ukraine is no exception. Assuming a diplomatic miracle doesn’t occur between Kyiv and Moscow (Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for peace talks on February 28 and agreed to meet again in …