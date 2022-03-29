A Promising Republican Approach to Child-Care Policy

A new proposal from Senators Tim Scott and Richard Burr would be a real first step toward proving that the GOP is serious about being the party of parents.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, Democrats on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hosted four handpicked witnesses at a hearing on child-care policy. Their prescription largely boiled down to a restatement of the grand vision of the “Build Back Better” spending package — that the federal government should enact an individual entitlement to child-care assistance, spending hundreds of billions of dollars to fix a broken market.

It shouldn’t be surprising that professional child-care advocates and workers want to see massive federal investment in their sector of the economy. But someone should inform congressional Democrats that Build Back Better is dead, and that …