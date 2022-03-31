A Q&A with Vice President Harris

‘It’s important, the thing we’re talking about.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Q : Vice President Harris, some economists are worried that the United States may be headed toward a recession. Does the administration have a view on the likelihood of that outcome?

A: I am standing here today, and, when you think about it — when you stop to think about it — we are talking about something important here. The thing we are talking about is — it’s important. It’s important, the thing we’re talking about. Listen, one of the key issues here is time. And I want to ask you all: What is it? What is time? Because that’s an issue …