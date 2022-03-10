NR PLUS Art

A Tale of Two House Museums in Paris

By
Musée Gustave Moreau – Atelier du 3e étage (© Hartl-Meyer)
The Gustave Moreau Museum is a feast of eccentricity; the Nissim de Camondo needs to work on visitor experience.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I enjoy house museums, idiosyncratic as they are. Famous or not, people can disguise their defects when in public, but hiding them at home demands watchfulness and discipline. Living, lounging, and sleeping among artifice is the curse of kings and queens, who work 24/7. It’s not that house museums expose warts and all. A good house museum is where the veil on privacy and inscrutability is pulled back. Inside can be accretions over centuries, in the case of an old family house, or the work of one or two egos, preferably with good taste. And whether we realize it or

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest

Say No to a No-Fly Zone

Say No to a No-Fly Zone

Enforcement would necessarily involve direct military confrontation with Russia and might not even meaningfully change the operational situation in Ukraine.