A Tale of Two House Museums in Paris

The Gustave Moreau Museum is a feast of eccentricity; the Nissim de Camondo needs to work on visitor experience.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I enjoy house museums, idiosyncratic as they are. Famous or not, people can disguise their defects when in public, but hiding them at home demands watchfulness and discipline. Living, lounging, and sleeping among artifice is the curse of kings and queens, who work 24/7. It’s not that house museums expose warts and all. A good house museum is where the veil on privacy and inscrutability is pulled back. Inside can be accretions over centuries, in the case of an old family house, or the work of one or two egos, preferably with good taste. And whether we realize it or

…