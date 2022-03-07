California’s government unions have learned the wrong lessons from their attempted takeover of state health care.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E yes fixed on other things, you may have missed the Los Angeles Times’ recent post-mortem of a very California coup — the attempted state takeover of health care led by the powerful California Nurses Association (CNA) and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

Since then, the Times reports, the unions and their allies across the nation have carefully studied the disaster and drawn precisely the wrong lessons from their defeat. Regrouping now, they’ve promised to return in 2023 — and to impose their Great Idea on you, wherever you live.

Here’s the background: The CNA drafted and lobbied for AB 1400, a …