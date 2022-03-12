NR PLUS Culture

A Visit to the International Center of Photography in New York

Harry Callahan’s Collages from the ICA’s collection is one of the great works in A Trillion Sunsets. Pictured: Harry Callahan, Collages, ca. 1957. (International Center of Photography, Gift of Louis F. Fox, 1980. © The Estate of Harry Callahan, courtesy Pace Gallery)
Consistent quality, great scholarship, thriving students, and a new home in the Bowery

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen I was in London I visited the Photographers’ Gallery, London’s pioneer space for the study and enjoyment of photography. It’s celebrating its 50th birthday, having opened in the days when most critics, curators, and art historians considered photography low-end art, if they thought of it as art at all. “All you have to do is click,” snoots believed. What they really hate is the camera’s threat to elitism. Most anyone can use it. Anyone and anything is, potentially, a subject. Praise the Lord, I’m not a snob, a snoot, or a clodhopper posing as a connoisseur.

(Alex Fradkin for ICP)

In writing my story

