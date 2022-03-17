After Zelensky’s Speech, No Surge in Support for U.S.-Enforced ‘No-Fly Zone’ over Ukraine

‘Our task is to arm the Ukrainians, not fight the war,’ says one GOP senator.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘S trong doesn’t mean big,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said toward the end of his virtual address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday. “Strong is brave and ready to fight for the life of his citizens and citizens of the world, human rights for freedom, for the right to live decently and to die when your time comes.”

Members of Congress were visibly moved by Zelensky’s speech, but the address didn’t result in any surge of support for Zelensky’s request for a no-fly zone enforced by American pilots or pilots from other NATO countries over the skies of Ukraine.

