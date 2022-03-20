Against Twitter Addiction

My lock-out strategy for limiting the distractions and damage caused by this particularly toxic flavor of social media

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s I sit down to write this, I’m experiencing a vague urge to log on and check Twitter. Luckily for me, I can’t. Last year, I asked my then-fiancé to change the password to my Twitter account and keep the new log-in information from me. It was among the best and most life-changing decisions I’ve made, though not quite as life-changing as the decision to marry him.

I’ve had a Twitter account for almost exactly ten years. I opened the account at the urging of my high-school friends shortly before we graduated, back when many more people used Twitter the way …