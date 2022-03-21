Alexandria, Va., Authorities Continue Sexual-Assault Cover-Up

The school district and the city are ducking responsibility for failing to inform parents about a serious breach of high-school safety.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he City of Alexandria has released a statement in response to the article published here at National Review last Friday, chronicling a cover-up of an alleged campus sexual assault. Despite receiving the information via email, the school board, superintendent, and mayor all failed to formally notify Alexandria City Public School (ACPS) parents about an incident on Alexandria City High School’s Minnie Howard campus that resulted in an arrest for rape, forcible sodomy, and aggravated sexual battery.

The perfunctory statement from the city reads, in part, “In response to recent references in the media about a sexual assault involving juveniles in Alexandria, …