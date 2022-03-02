All the President’s Incoherence

Biden’s State of the Union address stayed the course of failure, delivered with nothing resembling panache or basic diction.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n the homepage, Matthew Continetti submits that the “goal of President Biden’s State of the Union Address” was to “reset his presidency after one of the worst inaugural years in American history.” I discern no evidence that this is true. At no point in last night’s rambling, incoherent address did Biden attempt anything close to what could be considered a “reset.” He altered neither his style nor his substance. He admitted neither error nor misfortune. He acknowledged neither cause nor effect. It was, from start to belated finish, a joke. On Twitter, Ramesh Ponnuru noted that Biden’s speech was suited …