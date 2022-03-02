NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n the homepage, Matthew Continetti submits that the “goal of President Biden’s State of the Union Address” was to “reset his presidency after one of the worst inaugural years in American history.” I discern no evidence that this is true. At no point in last night’s rambling, incoherent address did Biden attempt anything close to what could be considered a “reset.” He altered neither his style nor his substance. He admitted neither error nor misfortune. He acknowledged neither cause nor effect. It was, from start to belated finish, a joke. On Twitter, Ramesh Ponnuru noted that Biden’s speech was suited …
All the President’s Incoherence
Biden’s State of the Union address stayed the course of failure, delivered with nothing resembling panache or basic diction.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Maskless Super Bowl Marks Our Return to Normalcy
This collective moment was a warning to the Covid regime that its strictures won’t stand much longer.
The Perfect Storm Is Coming
Not learning from the stagflationary past may lead to a stagflationary future.
Early Signs That Russia Has Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew in Ukraine
Russia's got 170,000 troops, tons of armor, artillery, warplanes, and missiles. But right now, 44 million Ukrainians hate their guts and want to kill them.
Trevor Noah Is a Moral Disgrace
As Noam Blum has discovered, Trevor Noah is attacking Joe Rogan for something he did himself — and for which Rogan defended him.
The Afghanistan Debacle Looks Worse and Worse
The more we learn about the administration’s withdrawal, the more it becomes clear that its decisions were driven by political considerations and panic.
Bloodshed in Ukraine: Hundreds of Casualties Reported as Nationwide Russian Assault Continues
'We are issuing arms to all those capable of defending our sovereignty,' Zelensky said during a televised address from Kyiv.
The Latest
AOC: Biden's State of the Union 'Left a Little Bit to Be Desired' on Progressive Goals
'The piece on immigration was really just glossed over,' AOC said.
Russia Claims Capture of Key Port City in Seventh Day of Fighting
Ukrainian officials deny that the city of Kherson has been lost.
Ruth Negga Redeems Black History Month
But Passing, in which she triumphs, is sheer folly.
Afghan CIA Interpreter, Anti-Drug Leader Pleads with U.S. to Save Family from Taliban: 'So Helpless'
The terrorists Nasratullah Sepahizada interrogated are now running the Afghan government. And they're coming after his family.
Why We Must Teach Our Students to Believe in America
War in Europe serves as a good reminder that we need to teach our students a vision of this country that is worth defending.
Biden Fails to Reboot His Presidency
If this speech was any indication of what we can expect of Biden in the run-up to the election, Republicans can rest easy.