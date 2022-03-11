America Needs More Submarines

No effort should be spared to build more vessels — or to make sure those we have can stay in the water.

Mostly when I write about the national defense, I report bad news, because the news has mostly been bad. But sometimes a ray of light pierces the cloud. That is the case now, because of an important new initiative to address one of the big deficiencies in the shipyard industrial base.

One area where America’s armed forces still have a decided advantage over China is the undersea domain. In particular the Navy’s attack submarines, and especially its newest Virginia class boats, are far superior to their counterparts in the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). The American subs can run silently in …