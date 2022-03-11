America’s Greatest Institution

Turner Classic Movies nobly fights off cultural cancelers to preserve the Hollywood legacy in a moment when the urge to panic and erase is everywhere.

The final stages of winter bring many glories: birds sing, days lengthen, and the best movies are on TV.

The Hall of Fame film festival of the year is TCM’s annual “31 Days of Oscar,” a monthlong smorgasbord from America’s greatest cable channel featuring nothing except films that were rewarded with Oscar nominations or wins. I’ve been getting paid to watch movies for 17 years (what a scam!) and there are still a lot of prominent films I haven’t seen. The annual late-winter opening of the Turner Classic Movies treasure chest always presents me with more titles I’m eager to watch …