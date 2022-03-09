NR PLUS Education

An Anti-Woke Education Activist Goes to Washington

By
Asra Nomani appears at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 1, 2022. (House Committee on the Judiciary/YouTube)
Parents across the nation have woken up to the agenda that is trying to take over their schools. Will lawmakers listen — or shut them down?

Washington, D.C. — “Put down your camera,” Representative Sheila Jackson Lee admonished me from her seat on the dais in the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, literally looking down at me as I sat as a witness during a hearing of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties.

I had started filming because the Democratic lawmaker was using the last five minutes of a hearing on discrimination and civil rights to rebuke me and another witness, Devon Westhill, president and general counsel at the Center for Equal Opportunity. Westhill was born to a Vietnamese-immigrant mother and a black American

Asra Q. Nomani is a former Wall Street Journal reporter and vice president of strategy and investigations at Parents Defending Education. She is cofounder of Coalition for TJ.

