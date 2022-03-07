‘Arbitrary, Unscientific, and Irrational’: D.C. Families Seek Exception to Mask Mandate in Catholic Schools

In a legal complaint, Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing the families, argues that the mandate unduly burdens free exercise of religion.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n March 1, the Washington, D.C., city government lifted its mask mandate for most indoor settings, such as stores, bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues. But schools have been left behind — including D.C. schools in the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, which no longer requires masking in schools. To fight this disparity, attorneys with the Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization that litigates on behalf of religious freedom, free speech, parental rights, and other issues, have filed a formal legal complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of two families with children who attend school …