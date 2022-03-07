NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n March 1, the Washington, D.C., city government lifted its mask mandate for most indoor settings, such as stores, bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues. But schools have been left behind — including D.C. schools in the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, which no longer requires masking in schools. To fight this disparity, attorneys with the Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization that litigates on behalf of religious freedom, free speech, parental rights, and other issues, have filed a formal legal complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of two families with children who attend school …
‘Arbitrary, Unscientific, and Irrational’: D.C. Families Seek Exception to Mask Mandate in Catholic Schools
In a legal complaint, Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing the families, argues that the mandate unduly burdens free exercise of religion.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
The Perfect Storm Is Coming
Not learning from the stagflationary past may lead to a stagflationary future.
Early Signs That Russia Has Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew in Ukraine
Russia's got 170,000 troops, tons of armor, artillery, warplanes, and missiles. But right now, 44 million Ukrainians hate their guts and want to kill them.
The Afghanistan Debacle Looks Worse and Worse
The more we learn about the administration’s withdrawal, the more it becomes clear that its decisions were driven by political considerations and panic.
Trevor Noah Is a Moral Disgrace
As Noam Blum has discovered, Trevor Noah is attacking Joe Rogan for something he did himself — and for which Rogan defended him.
Do We Know What We’re Doing?
Our two interests in this war are to keep the war limited and to see Putin punished. These interests are in direct tension with each other.
The Workers’ Revolution Is Here, and the Left Hates It
With the truckers’ protest, Trudeau’s government has maneuvered itself into a class conflict that could rapidly get out of control.
The Latest
German Chancellor Defends Exempting Russian Energy Imports from Sanctions
President Biden has not made a decision on whether to ban imports to the U.S., where gasoline prices have risen 11 percent in the past week.
Find Someone Who Looks at You Like Rob Malley Looks at Iran
Biden’s lead envoy in the resurrected Iran deal seems eager to offer multiple concessions for next to nothing in return.
Where’s the GOP Resistance to Biden’s Russia–Iran Deal?
Congressional Republicans may be reluctant to highlight their role in having allowed the Obama administration to get away with the original Iran deal.
Psaki Clashes with DeSantis Official over Recommendation against Covid Vaccines for Healthy Children
The White House called Florida surgeon general Joseph Ladapo's guidance ‘disturbing.’
Saturday Night Live Joins the News Media in Misrepresenting Florida's Education Bill
SNL adopts the media's dishonest 'don't say gay' framing.
How Amtrak Expansion Threatens Supply Chains
A proposal to restore passenger-rail service between New Orleans and Mobile, Ala., would be wasteful. It would also clog up freight routes.