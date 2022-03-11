Are We at War?

That question is not ours to answer but Vladimir Putin’s — and we should be damn sure we’re ready for whatever he decides.

The Russians think so. Kremlin spokesreptile Dmitry Peskov says that the United States “definitely has declared economic war against Russia” and promises that the Russian response will be . . . something.

We should assume that in this if nothing else the Kremlin is telling the truth, and we should prepare ourselves for what that response might be.

What the Russians currently are perpetrating in Ukraine is less a war than a mass murder, with Putin’s forces targeting residential buildings and a maternity hospital, among other civilian sites. The world has recoiled in disgust …