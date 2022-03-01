Beware Wishful Thinking in Evaluating the Ukraine Crisis

Manichean cheerleading alone won’t win the day for the West; sober analysis of the state of play is needed, too.

Here is what I would like to happen in Ukraine:

Outraged by Russia’s aggression, armed Ukrainians in both the country’s military and its spontaneously formed civilian militias are able to fight hard enough in all regions that the demoralized and confused Russian army retreats with its tail between its legs. Appalled by the spectacle, and vowing “never again,” the international community comes together to turn Russia into a pariah state — limiting its access to international institutions, weakening its economy, draining the country of talent, and making Vladimir Putin’s position untenable even within his own circle. Alarmed by their vulnerability, previously …