Biden Can’t Hide from High Gas Prices Forever

If he persists in refusing to embrace the obvious solutions, voters could be forgiven for wondering whether he might just be a part of the problem.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Joe Biden has a message for the American people about the precipitous increase in gas prices through which we have now been suffering for nearly a year: “They’re going to go up.” Peremptorily addressing reporters in Fort Worth, Texas, yesterday, Biden tried out a new explanation for this trend. “Can’t do much right now,” he said. “Russia is responsible.”

This, evidently, is the White House’s new line. Adumbrating the approach in today’s Washington Post, Democratic pollster Celinda Lake cast the invasion of Ukraine as a welcome break for the administration. “The good news,” she wrote, “is we now have a …