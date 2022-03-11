Biden Gets It Backwards on Clean-Energy Subsidies

The free market can be a major boon in cleaning up America’s power sector — if the government will let it be one.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s no secret that President Biden wants to spend taxpayer money on clean energy. He said as much in his State of the Union address, and his Build Back Better plan — now repurposed for fighting inflation — has hundreds of billions of dollars of climate-related spending, including massive extensions of the subsidies that wind and solar generation have benefited from for decades.

But the time for subsidies (if there ever truly was one) has passed, as technological advances have cut the cost of generating power from wind and solar plants substantially. In fact, the Energy Information Administration estimates of wind …