Biden Had It Right the First Time

His speech in Poland provided moral clarity: Putin must be defeated for good.

The truth shall make you free.

— John 8:32

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden closed his speech in Warsaw March 26 with a ringing denunciation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he said, setting off a firestorm of criticism from around the world.

Attempting to ameliorate the impact of the president’s words, the White House staff immediately tried to walk them back, saying that Biden didn’t really mean that he wanted Putin removed from power, but only that Russia should not be allowed to exert power over its neighbors.

This didn’t wash. The tyrant’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, rejected Biden’s …