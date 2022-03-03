NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Biden Misleads about GOP Tax Cuts

By
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2022. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/Reuters)
The actual effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are the opposite of what Biden said they are.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f he didn’t lie, in his first State of Union address, President Biden at least misled. The target of the mendacity? The economic effects of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Act. If you listen to the president’s speech, you’d think that the 2017 tax legislation’s passage presaged a widening of inequality and a decline in middle-class wages. But the opposite, in fact, happened. A “trickle-down” tax bill passed in 2017. Then, inequality declined and middle-class incomes rose.

“For the past 40 years we were told that if we gave tax breaks to those at the very top,

Joseph W. Sullivan served at the White House Council of Economic Advisers as the special adviser to the chairman, as well as a staff economist, from 2017 to 2019.

