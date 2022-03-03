Biden Misleads about GOP Tax Cuts

The actual effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are the opposite of what Biden said they are.

If he didn't lie, in his first State of Union address, President Biden at least misled. The target of the mendacity? The economic effects of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Act. If you listen to the president's speech, you'd think that the 2017 tax legislation's passage presaged a widening of inequality and a decline in middle-class wages. But the opposite, in fact, happened. A "trickle-down" tax bill passed in 2017. Then, inequality declined and middle-class incomes rose.

“For the past 40 years we were told that if we gave tax breaks to those at the very top, …